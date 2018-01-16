NJ Man Left Girlfriend to Die in Icy River After Crash: Prosecutor

A crash caused a car to fall into the icy Delaware River in Burlington City, New Jersey. Investigators later said the passenger in the car died while the driver fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

A New Jersey man whose car plunged into the icy Delaware River Sunday is accused of leaving his girlfriend to die after he escaped from the submerged vehicle and fled the scene, authorities said.



Police say Jacob Garrett, 24, of Burlington City, was driving "at a high rate of speed" with Stephanie White, 23, also of Burlington City, in the passenger seat shortly before 1 p.m. along Riverbank Road when his car struck a parked minivan. The impact caused the car to vault over the river wall and fall into the ice-covered water below.

As the vehicle became submerged in water, Garrett got out of the car while White remained trapped in the passenger seat, the Burlington County Prosecutor's office said in a statement. He then asked witnesses to "help my girlfriend" before fleeing the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

White was still wearing her seatbelt when responding firefighters pulled her out of the submerged vehicle. She was taken to Lourdes Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

A Burlington City police K-9 tracked Garrett to a nearby River Line light rail station. Authorities stopped the train at the Beverly/Edgewater Park station and arrested Garrett, the prosecutor's office said.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, causing death while driving with a suspended license and endangering an injured victim. He was being held Monday in the Burlington County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

