FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, David Koch speaks in Orlando, Fla. The political network created by the billionaire Koch brothers is announcing plans to support eight House Republicans. The sprawling conservative organization on Thursday pledged its financial resources and army of activists to help re-elect several vulnerable congressmen deemed “principled” conservatives. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist David Koch has died, NBC News reported. He was 79.

Koch and his brother, Charles, co-owned Koch Industries, a Nebraska-based energy and chemical company, since 1983.

The Koch brothers helped to build a massive conservative network of donors for organizations that work to mobilize voters and sway elected officials in support of libertarian-leaning economic policies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.