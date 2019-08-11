In this March 15, 2015, photo, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend the 2005 Wall Street Concert Series benefiting Wall Street Rising, with a performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, who was found unresponsive Saturday morning in his federal jail cell, is the latest stunning development in the case against the once-powerful financier on charges of sex trafficking.

His death came hours after the release of 2,000 pages of court documents, part of a related lawsuit, that revealed allegations that Epstein and a former longtime member of his inner circle, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, ordered a teenage girl to have sex with high-powered men, NBC News reports.

The U.S. prosecutor in Manhattan, where Epstein was held pending trial, said Saturday that the investigation into the charges in the indictment against him, including one count of conspiracy, will continue.

One person who could come under a greater focus is Maxwell.