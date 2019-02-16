A sheriff’s bomb unit used a remote control robot Friday night to make sure there were no booby traps in Gary Martin's apartment. Charlie Wojciechowski reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 15, 2019)

A sheriff’s bomb unit used a remote control robot Friday night to make sure there were no booby traps in Gary Martin's apartment.

Martin was fatally shot by police after, authorities say, killing five of his former coworkers at an industrial complex in Aurora.

NBC 5 Investigates has learned more about Martin’s past. Court records show the 45-year-old was the subject of two orders of protection involving the same woman. One was issued in 2008 and another in 2013. The most recent order includes allegations of stalking. He also has 17 charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property on his record—the latter of which he was convicted.

"It’s unfortunate nobody thinks this will happen in your complex," Martin's neighbor Edwardo Morales told NBC 5.

A quiet apartment community is now the second focus of the mass shooting investigation.

Neighbors said Martin made them uneasy.

"When I saw the cops around here I knew it had to be him because he is a weird freaking guy," neighbor Jennifer White said.

Neighbors say they he was often seen around the grounds recording them with his drone.

"He was nice and quiet but he had a drone and was taking pictures," neighbor Jacqueline White said. "That was kinda creepy you would throw away garbage and the drone would wave at me."

Some neighbors say their thoughts are not about Martin, but instead are with the families of his victims.

"I didn’t even know his name," Morales said. "I hope we don’t say his name. We just have to remember the people who were lost today."