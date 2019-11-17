4 Dead, 6 Hurt in California Backyard Shooting

Ten people were shot at a home in Fresno, California, and four died late Sunday, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSEE.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. near Peach and Olive avenues, where there was gathering in the backyard of a home for a Sunday football game, KSEE reported, citing Fresno police.

Police told the TV station 10 people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard. Police later confirmed three people were found dead at the scene and a fourth died later at a hospital.

The residents were all in the backyard with family and friends wathcing a football game when the suspects sneaked into the yard and opened fire, police said.

The injured victims were taken to local hospitals, some in critical condition, police said.

The suspects were still at-large, police told KSEE. Officers and detectives were canvassing the area searching for witnesses and anyone with surveillance cameras that may have captured the suspect(s), police said.

No further details were immediately available.