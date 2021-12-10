Treasure Hunt

6 Years and Counting: Ex-Treasure Hunter, Refusing to Share Info on Missing Coins, Stuck in Jail

Tommy Thompson's case dates to his discovery of the S.S. Central America, known as the Ship of Gold, in 1988

treasure rescued from the wreck of the SS Central America
Photo by Michael Crabtree - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

A former deep-sea treasure hunter is preparing to mark his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck.

Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court in Ohio since Dec. 15, 2015, for that refusal. He is also incurring a daily fine of $1,000.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Thompson's case dates to his discovery of the S.S. Central America, known as the Ship of Gold, in 1988. The gold rush-era ship sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857 with thousands of pounds of gold aboard, contributing to an economic panic.

Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson, 69, still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt.

U.S. & World

Demaryius Thomas 3 hours ago

Former NFL Receiver Demaryius Thomas Dead at Age 33

Mexico 30 mins ago

54 Dead, Over 100 Hurt in Horror Crash of Truck Smuggling Migrants in Mexico

Thompson says he’s already said everything he knows about the coins. Thompson pleaded guilty in April 2015 for his failure to appear for a 2012 hearing and was sentenced to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But Thompson’s criminal sentence has been delayed until the issue of the gold coins is resolved.

Federal law generally limits jail time for contempt of court to 18 months. But a federal appeals court in 2019 rejected Thompson’s argument that that law applies to him, saying his refusal violates conditions of a plea agreement.

After technology problems cancelled Thompson's latest virtual hearing last week, federal Judge Algenon Marbley scheduled a new hearing for Jan. 7.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Treasure Hunt
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us