Three Children Found Fatally Stabbed in Los Angeles

The children are all under the age of 5, the LAPD said.

By Shahan Ahmed, Kevin LaBeach and Kim Tobin

A grandmother went inside a Reseda apartment Saturday morning and found her three young grandchildren had been stabbed to death, Los Angeles police said.

The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, Sgt. David Bambrick of the LAPD's West Valley Division said.

Police said Liliana Carrillo, 30, was identified as a person of interest in the case. Carrillo, the mother of the three young children, was suspected in a carjacking in the Bakersfield area on Saturday, according to the LAPD.

A short time later, authorities at the scene announced Carrillo was caught in Ponderosa, north of Bakersfield.

Police were searching for the killer or killers and the LAPD's Homicide Division was charged with investigating the killings, police said.

