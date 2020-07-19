Thin Blue Line

3 Killed, 9 Injured From Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club in Texas by Suspected Drunk Driver

Members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were out for a ride when an allegedly drunk driver crossed lanes and hit them head on

Three members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were killed Saturday during a suspected drunk driving crash in Texas.

The club was on a drive in Texas Hill Country, about 65 miles northwest from San Antonio, to celebrate the organization’s birthday when an allegedly intoxicated driver crossed lanes and crashed into the group, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. Another nine club members are in critical condition.

An unidentified individual was taken into custody and faces charges of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxication assault, the sheriff’s office said.

The national Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club said in a statement that the members were enjoying a group ride before their annual Thin Blue Line Foundation meeting.

