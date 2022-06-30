2nd Yellowstone Visitor Gored By Bison This Week

For the second time in days, a bison gored a visitor at Yellowstone National Park, park officials said.

The 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the encounter Wednesday, the park said in a statement.

She and her daughter were returning to their vehicle at a trailhead when they inadvertently approached bison, and a bull bison charged her, the officials said.

It was the third time a bison has attacked a visitor at Yellowstone this year and the second time this week.

A 34-year-old man from Colorado was charged on Monday by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

On May 30, an Ohio woman was thrown 10 feet after, officials say, she approached a bison that was near a boardwalk.

