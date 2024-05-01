2-year-old Arizona boy dies after bounce house goes airborne in strong gust of wind

A 2-year-old boy died in a “tragic accident” after a bounce house went airborne in Arizona on Saturday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. near Casa Grande, a city about 50 miles south of Phoenix, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Several children were playing in a bounce house when a strong gust of wind sent it airborne into the neighboring lot,” the sheriff’s office said. “A two-year-old child was transported to the hospital where he passed away.”

A second child was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

“This appears to have been a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said.

The child’s parents were identified as Karl and Cristy, according to a verified GoFundMe page. Karl is a firefighter in Phoenix, and the dead child was identified as Bodhi, the webpage said.

The couple is set to welcome its second child in late May, according to the GoFundMe page.

“This devastating loss has left Karl and Cristy grappling with unimaginable grief,” the fundraiser said. “Amidst their sorrow, they face the daunting task of preparing for the arrival of their newborn.”

Attempts to reach the couple Tuesday afternoon through the fundraising account were unsuccessful.

A Phoenix fire spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the couple has ties to the department, which is providing them support.

“We are all devastated by this tremendous loss of life,” the statement said. “The fire service prides itself on being one big family. Our membership and our department are doing everything we can to support Karl and Cristy during this difficult time.”

