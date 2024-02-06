‘Your babies miss you': Family, police seek public's help finding missing Arlington mother

The loved ones of an Arlington mother are pleading for the public's help.

The family of Chalice Welch, 24, said she has not been seen or heard from in more than 72 hours.

The family told NBC 5 that the mother of four went to a birthday party at the Irving Embassy Suites Friday night. Later that evening, friends saw her leave in a vehicle with an unknown man, and no one had heard from her since.

"I'm panicking. I'm panicking right now," said her mother, Kimberly Spinks.

Spinks said her daughter left her jacket and other items at the hotel, and her phone stopped pinging just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the hotel.

The Irving Police Department is working on the case but has released little details.

In a statement to NBC 5, the department said, "Our Criminal Investigations Division is working diligently with the family and possible leads, and we have confidence in our investigators in their continued efforts."

Welch's mother and stepfather said she would never abandon her children. She missed her youngest child's first birthday on Monday.

"I feel like I know this isn't her choice," Spinks said. "She wouldn't do this. Never. She has a family, and she loves her kids."

The family is anxious to review hotel surveillance cameras, hoping it will shed more clues about what happened. They are pleading with the public to contact Irving police if they know anything.

"I miss you, Chalice. Your babies miss you so much," Spinks said. "We pray that you're safe."