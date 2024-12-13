YMCA of Metro Dallas preps for Catalyst Christmas to support 1,000 families

This weekend, volunteers from across North Texas will come together for the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas’ 5th Annual Catalyst Christmas.
The initiative, which provides essential items like food, clothing, and toiletries, has become the YMCA’s most significant charitable effort of the year and aims to support 1,000 families in need. If the YMCA meets its goal this year, it will set a new record for the event.
According to Feeding Texas, 1 in 6 households in the state faces food insecurity. This challenge impacts children, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and working families across every Texas county. The YMCA’s Catalyst Christmas aims to ease this burden during the holiday season by providing families with much-needed support.
To meet the growing need, the YMCA is seeking donations of essential supplies:
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
Non-Perishable Food:
- Box stuffing mix
- Box instant potatoes
- Bagged rice
- Boxed mac and cheese
- Canned green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes (yams), and pumpkin
- Milk/cream (shelf-stable)
- Hot cocoa and instant coffee
Spices:
- Cinnamon
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Oregano
- Thyme
- Paprika
- Sage
Holiday Treats:
- Packaged or boxed treats
- Popcorn in holiday tins
Toiletries:
- Feminine care products
- Shampoo
- Body wash
Household Essentials:
- Laundry detergent
- Hand soap
- Dish soap
- Toilet paper
- Cooking and eating utensils
- Batteries (AA & AAA)
Winter Warmth Items:
- Blankets
- Hats
- Socks
- Gloves
Family Board Games
Donations can be dropped off at the following YMCA locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area:
- Coppell Family YMCA
- Cross Timbers Family YMCA
- Frisco Family YMCA
- Grand Prairie Family YMCA
- Lake Highlands Family YMCA
- Moody Family YMCA
- Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff
- McKinney Family YMCA
- Plano Family YMCA
- Richardson Family YMCA
- Semones Family YMCA
- T. Boone Pickens YMCA
- White Rock YMCA
- YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Serving Irving
The YMCA is also calling for volunteers to assist with sorting donations on Friday and then delivering the goods on Saturday. Volunteer shifts run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
These efforts ensure that families in need can access critical resources even if they’re unable to reach the YMCA on their own.
Niquita Spearman, Program Coordinator at YMCA Dallas, emphasized the emotional impact of the event.
“We hope the community that's receiving these resources knows that they're cared about, that we care about them, the YMCA cares about them, and that they have a safe space in the YMCA as a resource,” said Spearman.
To learn more about the YMCA’s 5th Annual Catalyst Christmas or how to provide support, visit the YMCA of Metro Dallas’ website or contact your local YMCA branch.
.