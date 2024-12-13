YMCA of Metro Dallas preps for Catalyst Christmas to support 1,000 families

This weekend, volunteers from across North Texas will come together for the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas’ 5th Annual Catalyst Christmas.

The initiative, which provides essential items like food, clothing, and toiletries, has become the YMCA’s most significant charitable effort of the year and aims to support 1,000 families in need. If the YMCA meets its goal this year, it will set a new record for the event.

According to Feeding Texas, 1 in 6 households in the state faces food insecurity. This challenge impacts children, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and working families across every Texas county. The YMCA’s Catalyst Christmas aims to ease this burden during the holiday season by providing families with much-needed support.

To meet the growing need, the YMCA is seeking donations of essential supplies:

Non-Perishable Food:

Box stuffing mix

Box instant potatoes

Bagged rice

Boxed mac and cheese

Canned green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes (yams), and pumpkin

Milk/cream (shelf-stable)

Hot cocoa and instant coffee

Spices:

Cinnamon

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Oregano

Thyme

Paprika

Sage

Holiday Treats:

Packaged or boxed treats

Popcorn in holiday tins

Toiletries:

Feminine care products

Shampoo

Body wash

Household Essentials:

Laundry detergent

Hand soap

Dish soap

Toilet paper

Cooking and eating utensils

Batteries (AA & AAA)

Winter Warmth Items:

Blankets

Hats

Socks

Gloves

Family Board Games

Donations can be dropped off at the following YMCA locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area:

Coppell Family YMCA

Cross Timbers Family YMCA

Frisco Family YMCA

Grand Prairie Family YMCA

Lake Highlands Family YMCA

Moody Family YMCA

Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff

McKinney Family YMCA

Plano Family YMCA

Richardson Family YMCA

Semones Family YMCA

T. Boone Pickens YMCA

White Rock YMCA

YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Serving Irving

The YMCA is also calling for volunteers to assist with sorting donations on Friday and then delivering the goods on Saturday. Volunteer shifts run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

These efforts ensure that families in need can access critical resources even if they’re unable to reach the YMCA on their own.

Niquita Spearman, Program Coordinator at YMCA Dallas, emphasized the emotional impact of the event.

“We hope the community that's receiving these resources knows that they're cared about, that we care about them, the YMCA cares about them, and that they have a safe space in the YMCA as a resource,” said Spearman.

To learn more about the YMCA’s 5th Annual Catalyst Christmas or how to provide support, visit the YMCA of Metro Dallas’ website or contact your local YMCA branch.

