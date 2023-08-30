World's first log flume ride at Six Flags Over Texas to get thrilling, new additions in 2024

Six Flags Over Texas has announced that one of its fun and original rides will be getting some extra and rather thrilling features within the next year.

El Rio Lento, also known as El Aserradero, is set to become one of the longest log flumes the planet has ever seen in 2024.

The amusement park said the new and improved El Rio Lento will have a new lift hill and two big drops, including a giant, steep nosedive.

The current three-and-a-half-minute ride, which was first introduced in 1963, moves riders along at 15 mph and takes thrill-seekers as high as 30 feet in the air.

Visitors can find El Rio Lento in the Mexico and Spain areas of the amusement park.