Workshops begin to help Dallas residents obtain home improvement grants

Workshops are underway for Dallas residents who want financial help with home improvements.

Applications for the city's Home Improvement and Preservation Program (HIPP) open on Aug. 19 and run through Aug. 30.

Three home repair programs offer grants or forgivable loans from $10,000 to $24,000 to low- and moderate-income families. The programs can help cover costs associated with emergency home repairs, existing code violations, or other repairs to repair or replace HVAC systems, plumbing, electrical or structural issues. Find out more about the programs here.

The city is holding workshops before applicants complete the HIPP MSRP home repair application to answer questions and provide hands-on assistance.

More than two dozen workshops will be held beginning July 15 and running through Aug. 16. Some of the hour-long sessions are available in English and Spanish. Click here for a full schedule.