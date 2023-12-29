Workers rescued from trench collapse at North Texas middle school

The Princeton Fire Department rescued 3 workers after they became trapped in a trench collapse while performing work at Clark Middle School.

The Princeton FD was dispatched to a report of a trench collapse at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters arrived to find 3 patients, all construction workers, in a confined trench when the soil gave way, according to fire officials.

Princeton FD The Princeton Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing the rescue.

One worker had self-extricated while the other two workers remained partially covered.

Frisco and Allen Fire Department's Trench Rescue Teams were called in to assist in the technical rescue.

All patients were successfully extricated and transported to the hospital for evaluation.