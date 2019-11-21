Work to Repair Gas Leak Could Impact Traffic to Marcus High School Friday

Work to repair a leaking natural gas line in Flower Mound might impact anyone trying to get to Marcus High School on Friday morning.

A construction crew hit the natural gas line on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Morriss Road and College Parkway.

Atmos crews are now on scene, but say the size of the hole required to reach the leaking gas line will force crews to work through the night and into Friday morning.

The Northbound lanes of Morriss Road will likely remain closed between College parkway and Waketon Road through Friday morning.

This closure will impact anyone trying to get to Marcus High School. An alternate route would be to use Dixon Lane or Valley Ridge Boulevard, just north of the high school.