Work to Repair Gas Leak Could Impact Traffic to Marcus High School Friday

flower-mound-gas-leak
City of Flower Mound

Work to repair a leaking natural gas line in Flower Mound might impact anyone trying to get to Marcus High School on Friday morning.

A construction crew hit the natural gas line on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Morriss Road and College Parkway.

Atmos crews are now on scene, but say the size of the hole required to reach the leaking gas line will force crews to work through the night and into Friday morning.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 5 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

The Northbound lanes of Morriss Road will likely remain closed between College parkway and Waketon Road through Friday morning.

This closure will impact anyone trying to get to Marcus High School. An alternate route would be to use Dixon Lane or Valley Ridge Boulevard, just north of the high school.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us