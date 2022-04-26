Woman's Body Recovered After Report of Possible Drowning on Lake Lewisville

Rescue crews recovered the body of a 43-year-old woman from Lake Lewisville following a report of a drowning Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

A Little Elm Fire Department spokesman said firefighters and police were called at about 4:30 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning at Little Elm Park, located off West Eldorado Parkway.

Less than two hours later, crews recovered the body of a 43-year-old woman from the lake, the spokesman said. Her name has not been released and the circumstances of her death are not immediately known.

No further information was available as of Tuesday evening.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Grapevine Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department assisted first responders from Little Elm.