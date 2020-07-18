Fort Worth

Woman Shot in Drive-By Shooting in Fort Worth

The woman was taken to the hospital in good condition

A woman in her 40s was injured in a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of E. Mulkey Street in central Fort Worth. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the woman told officers she was walking along the roadway when a black car drove by and shot at her.

According to police, investigators found the shell casings in the street and are working to piece together the motive and a possible suspect.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in good condition.

