Woman killed after entering Arlington family's home overnight, police say

A woman is dead after she was fatally shot inside a family's home in Central Arlington overnight Wednesday.

Arlington Police said officers were called to a report of a burglary and shooting at a home on the 1200 block of South Pecan Street just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they were directed inside the home where they found an adult woman unresponsive on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, died at the scene.

The residents told police they were sleeping when their teenage son said he heard an unfamiliar voice in the house. The boy's father grabbed his gun and walked into the kitchen where he said there was a woman he didn't know.

The man said the woman became confrontational when he asked her to leave their home and that when she approached him he shot her.

Police said the woman didn't have any identification and that it wasn't clear how she got into the home or why she was there.

The home is located in a neighborhood immediately south of the University of Texas at Arlington. A neighbor told NBC 5 they were shocked to learn of the shooting. They said it's normally a quiet area and that there are occasionally a couple of vagrants around but no troublemakers.

Arlington Police said no criminal charges have been filed against the resident.