Carrollton

Woman in custody, accused of stabbing husband, driving children into pond

One child is in critical condition and two are reportedly in stable condition. The woman's husband is expected to survive the attack

By Frank Heinz

NBC 5 News

A woman is in custody, accused by police of stabbing her husband and then driving her three children into a pond, injuring one critically.

Carrollton Police said they were called to a home on the 4400 block of Tall Knight Lane at about 7:45 a.m. where a man said his wife stabbed him with a knife before leaving the home. Carrollton Fire-Rescue took the man to the hospital where he is receiving treatment and is expected to survive.

NBC 5 News
Carrollton Police responded to a call about a vehicle being driven into a retention pond, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Carrollton Police said a short time later another 911 call was received in Lewisville where someone reported a woman and three children were in a vehicle that had been driven into a retention pond along the 900 block of Hebron Parkway.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Officials later told NBC 5 the woman and three children, ages 8, 9, and 12, had been removed from the vehicle and that all were hospitalized.

Two of the children are in stable condition and a third is in critical condition. Two of the children were taken to Children's Legacy Hospital in Plano while the mother and another child were taken to Medical City Lewisville. It's not been confirmed which child was taken where or which child is in critical condition.

Police said they later confirmed the woman pulled from the vehicle in the pond was the wife of the man who had been stabbed. Carrollton Police said the woman was taken into police custody and will face criminal charges.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 8 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD launches Angel Tree this holiday season

dallas isd 8 hours ago

Dallas ISD is offering free meals for kids over Thanksgiving break

Police said family members are cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

No further information has been confirmed by police.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

CarrolltonLewisvilledomestic violenceLewisville policecarrollton police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us