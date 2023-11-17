Woman in custody, accused of stabbing husband, driving children into pond

A woman is in custody, accused by police of stabbing her husband and then driving her three children into a pond, injuring one critically.

Carrollton Police said they were called to a home on the 4400 block of Tall Knight Lane at about 7:45 a.m. where a man said his wife stabbed him with a knife before leaving the home. Carrollton Fire-Rescue took the man to the hospital where he is receiving treatment and is expected to survive.

NBC 5 News Carrollton Police responded to a call about a vehicle being driven into a retention pond, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Carrollton Police said a short time later another 911 call was received in Lewisville where someone reported a woman and three children were in a vehicle that had been driven into a retention pond along the 900 block of Hebron Parkway.

Officials later told NBC 5 the woman and three children, ages 8, 9, and 12, had been removed from the vehicle and that all were hospitalized.

Two of the children are in stable condition and a third is in critical condition. Two of the children were taken to Children's Legacy Hospital in Plano while the mother and another child were taken to Medical City Lewisville. It's not been confirmed which child was taken where or which child is in critical condition.

Police said they later confirmed the woman pulled from the vehicle in the pond was the wife of the man who had been stabbed. Carrollton Police said the woman was taken into police custody and will face criminal charges.

Police said family members are cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

No further information has been confirmed by police.

