Woman in Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crashes into Fort Worth Home: Police

A woman driving a motorcycle collided with a Fort Worth home after she hit a van Wednesday, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth Fire Rescue took the woman to a local hospital, where police said she is in critical condition.

According to police, officers went to a home in the 3700 block of Alder Trail in response to the motorcycle crash, where they found the driver.

Police said the woman was driving her motorcycle along Sweet Bay Drive before hitting a Honda van, which sent her into the home and left her motorcycle in pieces.

She went through a garage door before hitting the drywall at the back of the garage, according to police.

