Woman Hit by DWI Suspect Fatally Struck by Another Vehicle on US 75: Dallas Police

A woman was fatally struck early Sunday on U.S. Highway 75 after she got out of her car after being rear-ended by a suspected drunken driver, police say.

Placida Hernandez-Ramirez, 57, was driving north on the highway at about 4:30 a.m. toward the Coit Road exit when she started to slow down because a previously wrecked vehicle was blocking the right lane.

As she did, a 28-year-old man driving behind her failed to slow down and hit the back of Hernandez-Ramirez's vehicle, police said.

The impact forced her car across the main lanes of the highway before it stopped in the left and middle lanes, police said.

As Hernandez-Ramirez and the man were exchanging information, a woman driving in the left lane struck Hernandez-Ramirez's vehicle on the left passenger side, hitting the victim who had been standing outside her open door, police said.

Hernandez-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who hit her was taken to Medical City Hospital with minor injuries.

The man stayed at the location and was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police said. He was taken into custody and faces a DWI charge.