Woman Found Dead in Accident on Highway

Deputies are still investigating the case

A woman was found dead after deputies saw a wrecked vehicle on the side of the freeway early Sunday morning, according to the Dallas Sheriff's Office.

Next of kin was notified. 39-year-old Maria Almanza was the only person in the Cadillac.

Deputies saw the wrecked vehicle in the right grassy area of Interstate Highway 20 between Hampton Road and Wheatland Road.

A silver 2004 Cadillac CTV had hit a large metal pole with its left passenger side, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators believe the Cadillac may have been involved in racing other vehicles on the highway when the driver lost control and began sliding into the right lane, right shoulder and right grassy area, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are still investigating the case.

