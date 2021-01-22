Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge in Deadly McKinney Crash: PD

A 39-year-old woman is in custody following a crash that left a man dead and three other people hospitalized, police say.

Tiffany Woodruff, 39, faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the Thursday night crash that closed a portion of U.S. 380 at Lake Forest Drive in McKinney, officers said in a statement.

According to police, six vehicles were involved and one of them was on fire when officers arrived shortly before 8 p.m. The driver of the burned vehicle, 45-year-old Eugenio Villegas, was found deceased at the scene.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

Woodruff faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted, police said.