Woman Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter After Deadly Crash: Police

One person is dead and a second is hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash with a suspected intoxicated driver early Sunday morning in Arlington, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Collins Street and the westbound service road of Insterstate 30 at about 2:36 a.m. Sunday, Arlington police said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said the driver of a Hyundai Sonata ran a red light and struck a Honda HRV moving through the intersection. Two passengers in the HRV, which authorities later learned was providing a rideshare service, were taken to an area hospital.

One of the victims, a 37-year-old, died from his injuries, police said. The driver of the HRV suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Sonata, identified as 50-year-old Bernida Collins, was taken to an area hospital, police said. Authorities obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, after which she was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, police said.

The man who died was not immediately identified.