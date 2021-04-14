What to Know Police looking for Jerry Don Elders, 39, in connection with the officer's shooting. He is considered "armed and dangerous."

Woman carjacked outside her home after the officer was shot; she later died after being shot multiple times. The injured police officer is in stable condition with injuries not considered life threatening.

Police believe Elders is in woman's stolen silver Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate DKB-6819.

A manhunt is underway for a man police say may have killed a woman during a carjacking and shot a Burleson police officer multiple times during a traffic stop earlier in the morning.

Burleson Chief of Police Billy Cordell said Wednesday afternoon that they are looking for 39-year-old Jerry Don Elders in connection with the shootings and said he is to be considered "armed and dangerous." Elders was last believed to be in the woman's stolen silver Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate DKB-6819.

ACTIVE BLUE ALERT for Jerry Elders from Burleson, TX, on 04/14/2021, Texas plate DKB6819 pic.twitter.com/4hvuB4xfXe — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) April 14, 2021

Cordell said multiple police agencies, including the US Marshals, Texas Rangers and other local agencies, are all aggressively looking for Elders. If anyone knows his location they are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, is in stable condition with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening at this time, Cordell said.

The officer was shot early Wednesday morning after pulling over a driver due to an "equipment violation" at about 4:15 a.m. along the 1100 block of Southwest Hillside Drive, near the Burleson High School campus.

When the officer approached the passenger side front door and turned toward the window, someone in the driver's seat reached across the passenger side of the car and fired multiple shots through the window, striking him multiple times.

"He walked up to the window. He got to the window and shots came very quickly, within just a couple of seconds. He had no warning, nowhere really to go. We're very lucky he's in stable condition right now."



"He was ambushed. No other way to say it. He was absolutely ambushed." Burleson Chief of Police Billy Cordell

Cordell said the officer was struck multiple times including at least once in the vest.

The group drove away and abandoned the vehicle about two miles away along Southeast John Jones Road. Cordell said it appeared the group may have tried to set the vehicle on fire or they encountered some kind of trouble with the vehicle that led to the fire.

Cordell said police believe the trio then carjacked a woman outside a home on the 8000 block of County Road 802. At 8:44 a.m., a woman showed up at the Joshua Police Department suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Huguley Hospital South in Burleson where she later died.

Cordell said the Tacoma that Elders is believed to be driving was the woman's vehicle. Cordell said investigators are still working to determine when the woman was shot and how she got to the back door of the Joshua Police Department.

Elders is wanted on an outstanding warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance in addition to the charge coming Wednesday related to the officer's shooting -- felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon toward a police officer. Additional charges may be filed.

At 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, a Burleson Police officer made a traffic stop in the 1100-block is Hillside Drive. During the traffic stop the officer was shot multiple times. The officer was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is unknown. — Burleson Police (@BurlesonPolice) April 14, 2021

The injured officer was taken by another officer to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment. He was "lucid and speaking" when he was being transported to the hospital, Cordell said.

The wounded officer has served on the midnight shift for several years, Cordell said, adding that he is a four-year veteran of the department and an outstanding officer.

"This is a surprise. Burleson's a great, great community of people. This is certainly not anything we would expect to see, but it's always a possibility," Cordell said.

"This will be difficult on the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," he added.

All morning long, officers from different departments in the area have filed into the JPS hospital lobby to show support. Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn was one of them.

"You're going to see police officers come in and out of here, and deputy sheriffs and constables -- they're all going to show up because that's our brother out there and we know he's our brother in arms. We want to make sure that he and his family are OK," he said. "We as a community will certainly get through this but it just reminds us of the day-to-day danger that our noble people in law enforcement see."

A Burleson police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop this morning, prompting a manhunt for the suspects. We are live outside JPS Hospital in Fort Worth where the officer was taken - his condition unknown at the time. @NBCDFW



LATEST: https://t.co/tTEppsNHDx pic.twitter.com/giiqYEPbM5 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) April 14, 2021

"We appreciate all of the support that we're getting, the outpouring of support from so many people. Can't tell you how much that means to us and to this officer," said Cordell. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and we ask our community to be praying for him as well."

All Joshua ISD schools were operating under heightened security as the search continued for the suspects, the district announced on social media.

(1/2) 9:25 am UPDATE: Based on the advice from local law enforcement, all JISD campuses and operational buildings are going into Secure Mode effective immediately. This means that school will carry on as normal within the physical walls of the building, but no one will be allowed pic.twitter.com/5v56prqX7Q — Joshua ISD (@JoshuaISD) April 14, 2021

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the shooting while other agencies are volunteering resources and equipment to aid in the investigation.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks.

An Austin police officer was shot and wounded Friday, while a state trooper was shot and wounded during a manhunt for a man accused of opening fire on a cabinet business. And late last month, a state trooper was fatally shot during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

