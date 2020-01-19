Dallas

Woman Attacks Security Guard, Boyfriend With Box Cutter: Dallas Police

Police say Vanessa Arredondo Lasater went into the Budget Suites acting erratic

Dallas County Sheriff's Department

Vanessa Lasater

" data-ellipsis="false">

A woman is in jail after she attacked a security guard and her boyfriend Saturday evening with a box cutter, police say. 

At about 6:40 p.m., Vanessa Arredondo Lasater went into the Budget Suites in the 9500 block of Forest Lane, near Interstate 635, in Far Northeast Dallas acting erratic, police said. 

As she left the hotel, Lasater attacked an unarmed security guard with a box cutter then walked across the street and attacked her boyfriend, police said. 

The guard was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released. Her boyfriend was treated at the scene for injuries not thought to be life-threatening. 

Lasater, 39, was booked into the Dallas County Jail and charged with aggravated assault against a security officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Her bail has been set at $100,000.

