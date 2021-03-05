Woman Attacked with Sharp Object in Fort Worth Park, Police Investigate

Fort Worth Police are investigating after a woman was cut while walking her dogs in a city park.

Officers said they received a call about a cutting or stabbing and responded to the 6300 block of Oak Bend Circle on Thursday at 2:51 p.m.

When police arrived they claimed a woman said that she had been cut when walking her dogs at Oakmont park earlier that day.

The woman recounted being in a deeply wooded area when a white male wearing gray loose pants and a long-sleeve gray shirt reached to pet the woman's dogs and lunged at her with a sharp object, police said.

The individual cut the side of the woman's abdomen but did not cause any major bleeding, according to police.

Police said the woman ran to her car with her dogs and left the area without seeing the individual again.

She said that she does not know what the man cut her with, but believes it to be a razor blade or a sharp knife, police said.

Police went to Oakmont Park to look for the individual involved, and continue to investigate the case.