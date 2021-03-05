Fort Worth police

Woman Attacked with Sharp Object in Fort Worth Park, Police Investigate

Fort Worth police are investigating after a woman was attacked in a deeply wooded area of the park by a white male, police say

By Logan McElroy

fort-worth-police-generic-tape1
NBC 5 News

Fort Worth Police are investigating after a woman was cut while walking her dogs in a city park.

Officers said they received a call about a cutting or stabbing and responded to the 6300 block of Oak Bend Circle on Thursday at 2:51 p.m.

When police arrived they claimed a woman said that she had been cut when walking her dogs at Oakmont park earlier that day.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 6 mins ago

Firefighters Working Large Apartment Fire in Fort Worth

The woman recounted being in a deeply wooded area when a white male wearing gray loose pants and a long-sleeve gray shirt reached to pet the woman's dogs and lunged at her with a sharp object, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The individual cut the side of the woman's abdomen but did not cause any major bleeding, according to police.

Police said the woman ran to her car with her dogs and left the area without seeing the individual again.

She said that she does not know what the man cut her with, but believes it to be a razor blade or a sharp knife, police said.

Police went to Oakmont Park to look for the individual involved, and continue to investigate the case.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth policeFort WorthInvestigationstabbingoakmont park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us