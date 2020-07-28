Woman Arrested After Deadly Shooting in Cedar Hill

Police in Cedar Hill said they have made an arrest after finding a man dead inside a house.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Capricorn Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Officers took Cailyn McCurdy into custody and she is now facing murder charges.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is not any continued threat.