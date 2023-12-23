Woman accused of ramming Bedford Police officers with stolen car during chase

A woman was taken into custody earlier this week after being accused of using a stolen car to ram police officers and leading them on a chase in Bedford.

Bedford Police said they were investigating a stolen vehicle report in the 1300 block of Harwood Road when they spotted the woman associated with the stolen vehicle around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. When the officers attempted to approach the driver, she fled in the vehicle, striking a police car.

According to police, the woman continued to evade officers and drove into a parking lot, where officers attempted to box the vehicle in after it had temporarily stopped. The officers exited their cars, intending to take the suspect into custody. However, the woman allegedly began ramming the officers’ vehicles until the stolen vehicle was freed.

Authorities said the driver sped toward an officer, who fired three shots that struck the stolen vehicle as it drove toward them. The woman then drove a short distance before police continued to pursue her.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The chase ended when the car became disabled from its previous damages, and police said the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers.

Fortunately, neither the woman nor the officers sustained significant injuries. The Bedford Center YMCA was briefly placed on lockdown until it was established there was no ongoing threat in the area.

The woman has not been positively identified; the incident is still under investigation.