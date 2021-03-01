DallasNews.com

Will Texas Ever Figure Out How Many People Died in the Winter Storm?

State officials are trying to determine how many people died, victims of the frigid cold, but it is a daunting task

By Krista M. Torralva - The Dallas Morning News

With temperatures already falling into the single digits homeless person sleeps in the doorway of the Majestic Theater as a winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Dallas.
Smiley N. Pool | The Dallas Morning News

The bodies kept coming to the morgue, but none were leaving.

Frozen to death from hypothermia. Poisoned by carbon monoxide. Trapped in home fires. Dead from crashes on icy roads.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office was close to capacity and funeral homes couldn’t pick up bodies as the winter storm made roads icy and caused millions of power outages across Texas.

More bodies came last week as families, unable to check on loved ones during the storm, discovered relatives died in their homes and the bodies of the homeless were found. Dr. Jeffrey Barnard, Dallas County medical examiner, asked hospitals to hold onto bodies a few extra days. Morgue doctors stored others in the cooling trucks that are used only in emergencies.

