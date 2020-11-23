Wilkinson Center to Distribute Thanksgiving Turkey Baskets on Monday and Tuesday

The Wilkinson Center will celebrate Thanksgiving with a turkey basket distribution for its seniors and adult education clients on Monday and Tuesday.

Each turkey basket will be delivered curbside and will include:

Canned vegetables

Gravy

Boxed stuffing mix and/or potato mix

Breads, rolls, and/or cornbread mix

Ingredients for a pumpkin or pecan pie or a fresh pie

A frozen turkey or a $20 voucher for a Butterball turkey from a participating grocery store

According to the Wilkinson Center, nearly 800 families for will be given turkey baskets for Thanksgiving this year.

Of those 800 families, 150 clients will pick up their baskets on Monday, and 129 will pick up their baskets on Tuesday.

The Wilkinson Center has worked to transform the lives of Dallas families in crisis since 1982 by providing food, adult education, and jobs to those in need.

For more information, visit wilkinsoncenter.org.