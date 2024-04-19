Wildlife removal expert warns snake sightings on rise in North Texas

April showers may bring May flowers. But for Randall Kennedy, owner of Dallas Fort Worth Wildlife Control, spring’s lush conditions bring an influx of calls.

"This is definitely our busy season, but it's more through the middle of the night, the snake calls and everybody is super excited about the snakes, freaked about the snakes. It causes a great fear,” said Kennedy.

Last Saturday, a North Texas mom said her 10-year-old son ventured into some thick prairie grass at Cedar Hill State Park to take some photographs.

Minutes later, she heard him scream. A copperhead snake bit him.

A nearby urgent care sent the family on to Children's Medical Center Dallas to receive antivenom and to be admitted overnight, so doctors could monitor extreme swelling.

"We're getting a ton of copperhead calls. It's typical this time of year. That's going to last for probably another month. And then it slows down to the bigger stuff, you know, the diamond head rattlesnakes, the rat snakes and bull snakes. We get a ton of those,” said Kennedy.

When encounters happen, like one in Fort Worth earlier this week that sent a mom and her four-year-old son scrambling from their front door, Kennedy said people should prioritize getting away from the snake but to get a photo if it's possible to do so safely.

"If you do get bit by a snake, identification is everything,” he said.

To minimize the chances of seeing one, Kennedy suggests keeping the house tightly sealed, reminding that snakes will call straight up a brick wall to follow rodents into the attic.

He also said it's crucial to keep grass trimmed and other landscaping groomed.

"If you expose them a little more, there aren't going to be so many snakes in there. If you have a snake habitat, you're going to have snakes,” said Kennedy.

Because this time of year, it’s inevitable. Snakes will be out in North Texas enjoying all that spring has to offer.

If you've seen a snake and are curious about what type of snake it might be, you can call Dallas Fort Worth Wildlife Control.

There are also a number of public groups on Facebook that help identify snakes. Check out the North Central Texas Snake Identification Group or the Texas Snake Identification Group to get started.

WHAT TO DO WHEN A SNAKE IS NEAR

It is an especially good practice to be careful as rain increases in the area in the spring and forces snakes to come out and seek shelter. Here's what to do just in case:

Stay calm: Moving too fast can cause the reptile to react and bite your lower body

Keep your distance, if you hear rattling move away from the area

Keep your lawn cut low and remove brush or debris

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE BITTEN BY A SNAKE

If you've been bitten by a snake, here is what the CDC recommends.

Seek medical attention as soon as possible (dial 911 or call local Emergency Medical Services [EMS]). Antivenom is the treatment for serious snake envenomation. The sooner antivenom can be started, the sooner irreversible damage from venom can be stopped. Driving oneself to the hospital is not advised because people with snakebites can become dizzy or pass out.

Take a photograph of the snake from a safe distance if possible. Identifying the snake can help with the treatment of the snakebite. Not all snakes are venomous .

. Keep calm.

Inform your supervisor.

Apply first aid while waiting for EMS staff to get you to the hospital. Lay or sit down with the bite in a neutral position of comfort. Remove rings and watch before swelling starts. Wash the bite with soap and water. Cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing. Mark the leading edge of tenderness/swelling on the skin and write the time alongside it.



Experts say if you are bitten by a snake you should always seek medical attention especially if a child, older adult, or anyone with a compromised immune system is bitten.

If you have been bitten by a snake, contact 911, go to an emergency room, or call the National Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 for help.

WHAT NOT TO DO IF YOU'RE BITTEN BY A SNAKE

If you've been bitten by a snake, the CDC recommends you DO NOT do the following things.

DO NOT do any of the following: