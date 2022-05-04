Wildlife Agents Take Down Coyote in White Rock Lake Neighborhood Wednesday Night

A coyote that matches the description of the animal sought in the attack of a 2-year-old boy this week in Lake Highlands has been shot and killed, officials say.

Dallas Animal Services confirmed a coyote was shot by crews with the United States Department of Agriculture Wednesday evening in a residential area near White Rock Lake.

DAS said they were not able to immediately confirm whether the coyote shot and killed was in fact the coyote that attacked the toddler. However, its markings were similar to those of the animal wildlife officials have been hunting since the attack.

Exclusive video captured by an NBC 5 photojournalist appears to show the final moments of the coyote's life as wildlife officials moved in on the animal.

The coyote's body will be tested for rabies, DAS said.

EXCLUSIVE: Video of a coyote being shot & killed in Lake Highlands. Possibly same coyote that attacked a 2-year-old. Dallas Animal Services confirms coyote was shot by @USDA & is being collected for rabies test. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/x1wOjFtkF2 — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) May 5, 2022

The coyote attacked a 2-year-old child outside their Lake Highlands home Tuesday morning in the 9200 block of Royalpine Drive. The boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

