Search for Coyote Underway After 2-Year-Old Attacked, Critically Injured: Police

Dallas police are searching for a coyote they say attacked a 2-year-old child who was sitting on their porch on the 9200 block of Roalpine Drive.

Officers responded to a call Tuesday morning and upon arrival, learned of the attack. An officer then located the coyote near a park on Roalpine rive and fired shots at the animal.

The coyote retreated to the woods and it is unknown whether they were hit.

The child has been transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition at this time. Dallas police are still actively searching for the coyote.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dallas police warn nearby residents to be on alert and to call 911 if anyone spots the coyote.