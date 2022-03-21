White Settlement PD Names New Chief, Arlington Deputy Chief Christopher Cook

White Settlement has named current Arlington Deputy Police Chief Christopher Cook as the city's next chief of police.

The city said Cook was hired after a national search and that he "received several endorsements from leaders across North Texas cities and police agencies."

“After conducting a national search, Chris possesses many incredible skillsets ideally suited for our community,” City Manager Jeff James said in a statement. “Based upon the depth of his law enforcement experience, his national reputation and relationships in policing circles, and his deep desire to serve our community and police department employees, we are thrilled to have Chief Cook join our City’s executive leadership team.”

Cook, who grew up in White Settlement and started his career with the department more than two decades ago, will be sworn-in at 6 p.m. on April 4.

“Returning to my hometown in White Settlement, where I grew up and also served as a young police officer, is certainly rewarding and exciting,” said Chief Cook in a statement. “I will bring incredible energy to this role, work together with our dedicated team members, and foster an environment of mutual trust and cooperation with a focus on providing the highest level of service delivery for our community.”

In White Settlement, Cook will oversee the agency's 53 officers and professional staff team members. During his most recent assignment in Arlington, Cook was overseeing 134 police officers and professional staff employees with an annual budget of $13.6 million in the Technical Services Division. In recent years, Cook was often the point of contact for local media and conducted dozens of interviews with NBC 5.

Cook replaces Chief J.P. Bevering who announced his retirement in December 2021.