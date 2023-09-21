What we know about Arlington Police Officer Darrin McMichael, killed in hit-and-run crash

We're learning more about fallen Arlington Police officer, Darrin McMichael.

McMichael died in a fatal car crash on his way into work early Thursday morning, said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones.

“It’s a hard day. We are devastated. We are heartbroken," he said.

Officials said he was driving his police-issued motorcycle when he bumped into an SUV in front of him, and fell. Then, officials said another car ran over McMichael and drove off.

Dallas County deputies said they are looking for anyone with dashcam footage of the crash as it could aid in their investigation. Anyone with tips should call the Dallas County Sheriff's Office vehicle crime unit Detective Chaney at 214-589-2323.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chief Jones urged the driver to come forward, saying loved ones would like closure.

He said Officer McMichael joined Arlington Police Department in January of 1999, and served many roles over his nearly 25 years, including patrol officer and detective.

Jones said for the last 13 years, McMichael was part of their motorcycle unit, which is one of their most visible.

"Many in our community interact with him riding his motorcycle and they grew to love him, as we all did," he said.

A photo from White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook shows Arlington Officer Darrin McMichael with a group of kids.

"You always wonder, 'Oh, man, is this one of my friends that that I know that works over there?' You just never know," said Ramon Garcia with the Tarrant County Law Enforcement Association when he heard a then-unnamed officer was killed this morning.

Garcia didn't know Officer McMichael but said some of his members and friends, did.

"I've asked a lot of people that I know that are at Arlington and everybody said that, 'Man he was he was the greatest guy to be around. He was always pushing to be happy and try to make the best out of any bad situation,'" Garcia said.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said he worked with McMichael at a lot of Six Flags events.

"He was always in department photos based upon his dedication and service to the community," Cook wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of the fallen officer.

Officer McMichael holds a dog in front of his motorcycle in this picture from Chief Cook.

Cook also told NBC 5 that McMichael "was a great man, dedicated police officer, and role model for kids."

Jones said many neighboring departments have offered condolences and support, including sending counselors to help grieving Arlington officers.

"When one organization's hurting, we come together, and they did," Jones said.

He asked for neighbors to keep McMichael's wife in their thoughts and prayers, too-- she is also an Arlington police officer and was following her husband in her car when the accident unfolded, Jones said.

"The days and weeks ahead will be difficult," Jones said.