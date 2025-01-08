Headed out in the winter storm? Avoid illegal ‘puffing'

Local law enforcement officers are warning drivers about the dangers of puffing -- leaving your car running, unlocked and unattended while it warms up.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department, "puffing" comes from the puffs of steam emitted from the exhaust as the vehicle warms. The sheriff's office said not only is leaving car keys unattended in a vehicle a Class C misdemeanor punishable with a $500 fine, but it also makes a vehicle an easy target for thieves.

"Puffing is essentially a slang term used for criminals to help identify vehicles running unattended," said Matt Pedersen, Tarrant Regional Auto Crimes Task Force commander. "Typically, we see this type of offense occurring in colder months because a lot of people like to warm up vehicles prior to going to work."

The sheriff's department warns that driving off in a running car only takes a moment.

Data from The National Insurance Crime Bureau showed in 2019, the most recent year with data available, that 84,131 vehicles were stolen with the keys left inside. They advise drivers to lock the car, set the alarm, take all keys or fobs, and not leave the garage door opener in the car.

Pedersen said officers typically won't write a ticket if they spot an unattended vehicle in a driveway. However, drivers are much more likely to get a ticket if their vehicle is left running and unattended in front of convenience stores, apartment complexes, and other public parking areas.