One person is in custody after a temporary lockdown at Weatherford High School to an "active situation" on campus Tuesday afternoon, Weatherford ISD says.

All students and staff are safe inside school buildings, according to a Weatherford ISD Facebook post.

The post went up on the district's Facebook page at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday and families were notified by call, email and text.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.