Water Main Break Leaves Homes in Southwest Fort Worth Without Running Water

Water department crews said that a 12-inch water main had broken, and a significant amount of water was flowing onto neighborhood streets

Multiple homes in Southwest Fort Worth were left without water as officials investigated a water main break on Wednesday night.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a water main break near Old Benbrook Road and Widgeon Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m.

When crews arrived, they discovered that the water main had broken in the 7400 block of Widgeon Avenue and contacted the Fort Worth Water Department.

Crews shut off the water in order to stop the leak, but homes in the area were left without running water until repairs are able to be made.

Officials said they do not have an estimate of how many homes were affected by the water main break.

Fort WorthFort Worth Fire Departmentwater main break
