Watch: Bedford Police Officer Saved from Burning Squad Car

The Bedford Police Department says it is thankful that one of its officers is ok after her squad car caught fire and she was trapped inside.

Officer Ruby Flores was responding to a minor accident on Highway183 near Brown Trail Wednesday evening, when her squad car hit a pool of water.

She lost control of the SUV, it spun and ended up hitting the concrete median. The SUV immediately caught fire, and she was stuck inside.

Officer Clayton Watkins pulled up on the scene a short time later and was able to pry the door open on Officer Flores' SUV.

You can see from Officer Watkin's dash camera when he opens the rear hatch of the burning SUV, and flames pour out the back of the car.

Flores had minor injuries and is expected to be okay. The squad car is a total loss.