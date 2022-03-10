Dallas

WATCH: 2-Alarm Fire Burning Through Vacant Building in North Dallas

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue are working to put out a 2-alarm fire at a vacant two-story building in far North Dallas

The building is located on the 11500 block of Anaheim Drive, a block from the intersection of highways Interstate 35E and Interstate 635 near Forest Lane.

From Texas Sky Rangers, flames were seen shooting through the partially collapsed roof.

Approximately 40 firefighters are working to put out the fire at the building.

There have been no injuries reported and there is no word on what caused it.

The building was the onetime home of Zone d'Erotica, a sexually oriented business.

