Warming Shelters Open Ahead of Cold Blast

The Salvation Army opened warming centers across North Texas as power outages continued during dangerously cold weather.
A strong blast of cold air will move into North Texas late Saturday night. Therefore, several agencies across North Texas are opening up warming centers for anyone who may need a warm place to stay.

Salvation Army

  • DENTON
     1508 E. McKinney St.
     Denton, TX 76209
     (940) 566-3800
  • LEWISVILLE
    206 W. Main St.
    Lewisville, TX 75057
    (972) 353-9400
  • PLANO
    3528 E. 14th St.
    Plano, TX 75074
    Phone:(972) 423-8254

OurCalling

OurCalling will serve as a Welcome Center and the designated entry location for all intake, assessment and triage for a conglomerate of emergency weather beds.
The plan is for OurCalling to be open overnight beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, offering shelter to those in need. Dinner and a light breakfast will be served.
OurCalling is located at 1702 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd., Dallas TX 75215

