Warming Shelters Open Ahead of Cold Blast

A strong blast of cold air will move into North Texas late Saturday night. Therefore, several agencies across North Texas are opening up warming centers for anyone who may need a warm place to stay.
Salvation Army
- DENTON
1508 E. McKinney St.
Denton, TX 76209
(940) 566-3800
- LEWISVILLE
206 W. Main St.
Lewisville, TX 75057
(972) 353-9400
- PLANO
3528 E. 14th St.
Plano, TX 75074
Phone:(972) 423-8254
OurCalling
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
OurCalling will serve as a Welcome Center and the designated entry location for all intake, assessment and triage for a conglomerate of emergency weather beds.
The plan is for OurCalling to be open overnight beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, offering shelter to those in need. Dinner and a light breakfast will be served.
OurCalling is located at 1702 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd., Dallas TX 75215