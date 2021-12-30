Warming Shelters Open Ahead of Cold Blast

A strong blast of cold air will move into North Texas late Saturday night. Therefore, several agencies across North Texas are opening up warming centers for anyone who may need a warm place to stay.

Salvation Army

DENTON

1508 E. McKinney St.

Denton, TX 76209

(940) 566-3800

206 W. Main St.

Lewisville, TX 75057

(972) 353-9400

3528 E. 14th St.

Plano, TX 75074

Phone:(972) 423-8254

OurCalling

OurCalling will serve as a Welcome Center and the designated entry location for all intake, assessment and triage for a conglomerate of emergency weather beds.

The plan is for OurCalling to be open overnight beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, offering shelter to those in need. Dinner and a light breakfast will be served.

OurCalling is located at 1702 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd., Dallas TX 75215

Other locations will be added to this list as new information comes into NBCDFW.com.