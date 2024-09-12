A man wanted in Collin County was arrested trying to cross the border into Mexico on Saturday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection says.

CBP officials said 19-year-old Jose Angel Quinones, a U.S. citizen, was taken into custody at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge after agents confirmed he was wanted in connection with a death in Collin County.

Quinones arrived by bus at the Laredo Port of Entry and was referred for a secondary inspection. CBP agents verified his identity using biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases. They discovered that Quinones had an active felony warrant issued by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Plano police confirmed to NBC 5 that Quinones was charged with manslaughter after the Traffic Unit investigated a crash that occurred on May 17 near the intersection of Preston Meadow and W. Parker Road.

Anita Hood, 92, died in the crash, Plano police said.

“Public safety is a key concern,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Identifying the subject and collaborating with law enforcement in Collin County, ensured the arrest of this dangerous individual, who will face charges for this violent alleged crime.”

Quinones was transferred to the Webb County Jail. It's unclear if Quinones has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.