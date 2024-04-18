Don't be surprised if you see drones flying over North Richland Hills.

Walmart and Wing are testing out their new drone delivery service.

The drones are a little more than four feet long with a wingspan of nearly 5 feet. They weigh 11.4 lbs. without a package and can travel up to 65 miles per hour about 150 feet in the air.

Wing says the drones are no louder than a passing car.

The drones will deliver things like over-the-counter medications, movie-night snacks or an ingredient you need for dinner.

The service will be available as early as next week to anyone within four miles of the Walmart Supercenter at 9101 North Tarrant Parkway.

The following week, drone delivery service will launch from the Walmart Supercenter at 6401 N.E. Loop 820 and again you have to live within four miles of the store.

It's all part of a one-year pilot program approved by the North Richland Hills City Council earlier this year.