Voter Guide: May 6, 2023, City Propositions, Bonds

This year's election includes nine propositions from various North Texas municipalities. Below is a quick look at each proposal with links from each city to learn more.

ARLINGTON BOND PROPOSITIONS

The city of Arlington is asking voters to consider five propositions that are part of a five-year $278 million bond package. Voting "For" the bonds would not result in a tax rate increase. The city said they determined their available capacity to take on new debt to be $278 million over the next five years and designed a bond program that will only issue debt that can be repaid without any tax rate increases to residents.

Proposition A is a $219,460,000 bond that covers street improvements in the city. The plan includes major construction along Randol Mill Road, Park Row Drive, Mansfield Webb Road, and Sherry Street. The prop also includes $44 million to reconstruct degraded residential streets throughout the city. Prop. A includes several other improvements to sidewalks, traffic signals, and intersections and also allows for the design and construction of a South Field Operations Building for Public Works staff.

Proposition B is a $24,645,000 bond for the city's parks and recreation facilities. The plan includes the design and construction of a new aquatic facility to replace the pool in West Arlington, renovations to interior spaces at the Elzie Odom Athletic Center, the development of the N.L. Robinson Park, the design and construction of a 1.5-mile trail connecting Village Creek Historical Area and Pioneer Parkway, renovations to Fielder Park and playground replacements at some city parks.

Proposition C is a $30,080,000 bond for the city's public safety operations and includes the design and construction of a new police substation in North Arlington along with an evidence storage facility. The bond will also fund the construction of Fire Station #18 at 2015 Mayfield Road. Lastly, the proposition also includes maintenance to HVACs, roofs, windows, elevators other components at police and fire stations throughout the city.

Proposition D is a $3 million bond to fund structural and mechanical repairs at downtown administrative buildings including City Hall and the City Tower.

Proposition E is a $1.1 million bond for facility upgrades to some city libraries, including HVACs, roofs, windows, and generators.

For more information about the 2023 Bond Program, visit ArlingtonTX.gov or call 817-459-6566, or email osi@arlingtontx.gov.

FLOWER MOUND BOND PROPOSITION

The city of Flower Mound is asking voters to consider a $7.5 million bond to fund half the cost of designing, constructing, and equipping a proposed tennis center. Voting "For" the bonds would result in a tax rate increase.

The city said the proposed tennis center would be built on 13 acres at Trotter Park and could include 16 lighted tennis courts, 12 lighted pickleball courts, a clubhouse with restrooms, a playground, walking trails, parking, and landscaping. For more on the possible design of the center, see the renderings on the city's website.

The cost of the tennis center is estimated to be $15 million with half of that cost paid for with general obligation bonds and the city's 4B Sales Tax revenue. If approved by voters, the projected impact on property tax would be $0.0022 per $100 of valuation. The city said, "Based on an average home value of $448,540, that would amount to an extra $0.82 a month or $9.87 a year for Flower Mound residential properties with that average value."

For more information on the Flower Mound bond, visit Flower-Mound.com.

FRISCO BOND PROPOSITIONS

The city of Frisco is asking voters to consider five propositions that are part of a five-year $473 million bond package for parks, streets, and facilities improvements as well as the construction of a downtown parking garage.

Voting "For" the bonds would not result in a tax rate increase. City officials said it's their goal to repay the bond with existing tax revenue and to stay under the Voter Approved Tax Rate of less than $0.45 per $100 assessed valuation. The bond is expected to be repaid from 2024-2028.

Proposition A is a $131,400,000 bond for public safety facilities and equipment and includes a new fire fleet services building, construction of Fire Station #11, and a remodel of Fire Station #4. The bond also provides for SCBA replacement, equipment, and apparatus including two squads, four engines, eight ambulances, one truck, and a hazmat unit. The bond also pays for improvements to the police headquarters and phase two of the public safety training center.

Proposition B is a $240 million bond for street and road improvements as determined by city staff.

Proposition C is a $39 million bond for a 21,000-square-foot parks operation center and a 12,000-square-foot building maintenance facility and a 15,000-square-foot logistics equipment and storage building.

Proposition D is a $43 million bond for parks, trails, and recreational facility improvements, as determined by city staff.

Proposition E is a $20 million bond for a four-level parking garage with 390 spaces to be built downtown, near Fourth and Main Street.

For more information on the Frisco bond, visit FriscoTexas.gov.

MCKINNEY BOND PROPOSAL

The city of McKinney is asking voters to consider a $200 million bond that would fund the construction and development of a commercial air service terminal at McKinney National Airport. Voting "For" the bond would not result in a tax rate increase as the city plans to issue the debt under the existing tax rate.

The proposed bond includes taxiways and a 144,000-square-foot terminal that would include four gates and a 15-acre aircraft apron along with parking for 2,000 vehicles. The city expects the airport to add 12 commercial daily flights in the first year and expand to 18 by 2040.

City leaders expect the $300 million terminal to be mostly paid for by the bond, with the gap covered by federal grants and low-interest federal transportation infrastructure loans. If approved, the city expects construction to begin in 2024 and for the terminal to open in 2026.

For more information on the McKinney bond, visit McKinneyTexas.org.

NORTHLAKE PROPOSITION

The city of Northlake is asking voters to consider a $45 million bond that would create a 165,000-square-foot community sports facility that would be maintained by a third party but owned by the city. Voting "For" the bond would not result in a tax rate increase as the city plans to fund the project with 30 years of lease payments from the operator along with increases to the hotel occupancy tax and sales tax.

Estimated project funding will be from the following sources:

10% from a 2% increase to the hotel occupancy tax rate.

10% from a 1/8 cent dedication from the existing economic development corporation sales tax rate.

10% from a 1/8 cent dedication from the existing community development corporation sales tax rate.

70% from lease payments of the operator pursuant to an anticipated 30-year lease.

Northlake said the proposed facility would include two ice rinks for hockey and ice skating and eight hard courts for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball. If approved, construction is expected to be completed by 2027.

For more information on the Northlake bond, visit town.Northlake.tx.us or see the town's feasibility study here.

PARKER PROPOSITIONS

The city of Parker is asking voters to consider three propositions, including an $8.6 million bond for municipal facility improvements. The other two props are not tied to a bond but are proposals to change the term length for members of the city council and to consider adding a sales and use tax.

Proposition A is an $8,630,000 bond to fund the construction of a new municipal facility and the renovation of an existing municipal facility The bond includes the construction of related parking facilities.

Proposition B is a proposal to change the terms of office for the mayor and city council members from two years to three years.

Proposition C is a proposal to add a 1% sales and use tax to provide revenue for the maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

For more on the Parker bond, visit ParkerTexas.us.

RICHARDSON BOND PROPOSITION

The city of Richardson is asking voters to consider a $46 million bond to repair, restore and renovate City Hall after a fire damaged the building last summer. The cost to replace the vacated facility is $85 million. Funding for the hall comes from $16.5 million from the fire insurance claim, $22.4 million from a 2021 bond approved to renovate City Hall, and $46 million in new bond money. Voting "For" the bond would not result in a tax rate increase, according to city leaders. Should voters choose to vote against the proposition, city leaders said the building could be repaired for about $60 million.

For more on the Richardson bond, visit the city's webpage here or see a one-sheet pdf comparing the benefits of repair vs. replacement.

ROWLETT BOND PROPOSITIONS

The city of Rowlett is asking voters to consider three propositions as part of a $76.3 million bond package to create a public safety facility, a new animal shelter, and continue renovations of Herfurth Park.

Proposition A is a $63,928,980 bond to build a 73,000-square-foot facility on city-owned property on the corner of PGBT and Miller Heights to house police, fire administration, a detention center, and a municipal court. The new facilities would have modern building security and access technology, space for future growth, and technology to improve emergency response dispatch services including A/V recording, interview rooms, radio operations, and computer networking. The facility would also allow the city to "safely and efficiently detain prisoners and provide space to store large amounts of physical evidence for extended periods of time."

Proposition B is an $8.4 million bond to build a 9,300-square-foot animal shelter on city-owned property on the corner of the PGBT and Miller Heights (next to the proposed public safety facility). The facility would add kennels for dogs and cats, a meet and greet space, examination, and training rooms, and an outdoor shaded kennel space with an exercise yard. The city's current shelter on Industrial Street was built in 1997 and is about 4,000 square feet with 24 dog kennels, four quarantine kennels, and one cat room.

Proposition C is a $4 million bond to design and construct Phase 2 and Phase 3 of Herfurth Park renovations. The plan is to expand event space, enhance transit-oriented development opportunities, and include a main plaza, bandstand, food truck space, agility course (all ages), and a walking trail. If approved, this will complete the renovation of the park.

For more on the Rowlett bond proposition, visit RowlettBond.com.

SAGINAW PROPOSITION

The city of Saginaw is asking voters to again consider reauthorizing the street maintenance sales tax approved in 2007 and reauthorized in 2011, 2015, and 2019. The street maintenance tax expires four years after it takes effect unless it's reauthorized by voters. The city said the current tax generates approximately $400,000 per year that is used to repair city streets as needed.

Saginaw said of their 8.25% sales tax rate the state takes all but 2%. The remainder is carved up with 1% going to the city's general fund, 1/8 of a percent going to street maintenance, 3/8 of a percent going to the city's crime control and prevention district, and 1/2 of a percent going to the reduction of property taxes.

For more on the Saginaw bond proposition, read the latest edition of the city's newsletter.