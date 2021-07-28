DallasNews.com

Vonlane is Adding Back Dallas Bus Routes to Houston, Austin

The luxury bus service expects to reach pre-COVID passenger volumes by October, the Dallas Morning News's Dom DiFurio reported

By Dom DiFurio - The Dallas Morning News

Luxury bus service Vonlane is adding a dozen new departures to its three flagship routes in Texas and expects to reach pre-COVID passenger volumes by October.

Beginning Aug. 2, the Dallas-based luxury coach business is adding back early bird departures and corresponding return trips between Dallas and Austin as well as Dallas and Houston at 6 a.m. and Houston and Austin at 7 a.m.

Vonlane offers travelers a comfortable alternative to the average flying experience, with complimentary WiFi, food, beverages, satellite TV and reclining seats.

