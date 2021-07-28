Vonlane is Adding Back Dallas Bus Routes to Houston, Austin

Luxury bus service Vonlane is adding a dozen new departures to its three flagship routes in Texas and expects to reach pre-COVID passenger volumes by October.

Beginning Aug. 2, the Dallas-based luxury coach business is adding back early bird departures and corresponding return trips between Dallas and Austin as well as Dallas and Houston at 6 a.m. and Houston and Austin at 7 a.m.

Vonlane offers travelers a comfortable alternative to the average flying experience, with complimentary WiFi, food, beverages, satellite TV and reclining seats.

Read more about the added Vonlane routes from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.