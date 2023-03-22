Volunteers Needed for NCAA Women's Final Four ‘Tourney Town' Festival

Organizers are looking for volunteers to fill shifts at the NCAA Women's Final Four "Tourney Town" festival.

Set to take place over the four-day event at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, the festival will host games, giveaways, food and more from Thursday to Sunday.

There are several opportunities, days and times for shifts and every volunteer who works three or more shifts will be eligible to win tickets to the 2023 Women's Final Four. Every volunteer will receive a Women's Final Four Polo and jacket.

To sign up to volunteer, visit the NCAA Women's Final Four website here.