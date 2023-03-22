NCAA

Volunteers Needed for NCAA Women's Final Four ‘Tourney Town' Festival

Volunteers for the event will receive a free polo, jacket and a chance to win free Final Four tickets

By Jacob Reyes

Organizers are looking for volunteers to fill shifts at the NCAA Women's Final Four "Tourney Town" festival.

Set to take place over the four-day event at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, the festival will host games, giveaways, food and more from Thursday to Sunday.

There are several opportunities, days and times for shifts and every volunteer who works three or more shifts will be eligible to win tickets to the 2023 Women's Final Four. Every volunteer will receive a Women's Final Four Polo and jacket.

To sign up to volunteer, visit the NCAA Women's Final Four website here.

MARCH MADNESS

March Madness Mar 20

Sweet 16 Field Set: These Teams Are Still in the NCAA Women's Tournament

March Madness Mar 14

What Is the Biggest Upset in NCAA Women's Tournament History?

March Madness Mar 14

How ‘March Madness' Got Its Name

This article tagged under:

NCAAMarch MadnessFinal FourNCAA Womens Final Four
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us