Sweet 16 Field Set: These Teams Are Still in the NCAA Women's Tournament

Within less than a week, the March Madness field has almost been quartered.

The second round of the women's NCAA Tournament is underway, with eight teams having already punched their ticket to the Sweet 16.

16 more teams square off on Monday, with the hope of surviving and advancing to keep their championship dreams alive.

Which teams are headed to Greenville and Seattle?

Which teams are in the Sweet 16 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament?

Here are the programs that have qualified for the Sweet 16, along with how they got there and their next opponent.

No. 1 South Carolina (Greenville Region 1)

First round: 72-40 over No. 16 Norfolk St.

Second round: 76-45 over No. 8 South Florida

Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 5 Oklahoma/No. 4 UCLA

No. 2 Maryland (Greenville Region 1)

First Round: 93-61 over No. 15 Holy Cross

Second Round: 77-64 over No. 7 Arizona

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

No. 3 Notre Dame (Greenville Region 1)

First round: 82-56 over No. 14 Southern Utah

Second round: 53-48 over No. 11 Mississippi St.

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 2 Maryland

No. 2 Utah (Greenville Region 2)

First round: 103-77 over No. 15 Gardner-Webb

Second round: 63-56 over No. 10 Princeton

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 3 LSU

No. 3 LSU (Greenville Region 2)

First round: 73-50 over No. 14 Hawaii

Second round: 66-42 over No. 6 Michigan

Sweet 16: Vs. No. 2 Utah

No. 1 Virginia Tech (Seattle Region 3)

First round: 58-22 over No. 16 Chattanooga

Second round: 72-60 over No. 9 South Dakota St.

Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 4 Tennessee/No. 12 Toledo

No. 2 Iowa (Seattle Region 4)

First round: 95-43 over No. 15 Southeastern La.

Second round: 74-66 over No. 10 Georgia

Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 3 Duke/No. 6 Colorado

No. 8 Ole Miss (Seattle Region 4)

First round: 71-48 over No. 9 Gonzaga

Second round: 54-49 over No. 1 Stanford

Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 4 Texas/No. 5 Louisville

Which conference has the most teams in the Sweet 16?

The SEC currently leads the pack with three teams -- Ole Miss, LSU and South Carolina. A pair of 2-seeds -- Iowa and Maryland -- represent the Big Ten. From the ACC, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame are dancing on to the Sweet 16. Finally, Utah is the lone Pac-12 representative after Stanford was upset in the second round.

When does the 2023 Sweet 16 start?

The Sweet 16 will be held Friday, March 24 to Saturday, March 25. That will be followed by the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27.