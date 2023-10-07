Volunteers from Texas Baptist Men deploy hours after Israel declares war

In the escalation of a years-long conflict, leaders from North Texas-based Texas Baptist Men watched through the overnight hours as Israel declared war on Hamas after an unprecedented surprise early morning attack.

“We started late last night, getting reports in from our partners there about what was going on,” said Associate Executive Director John-Travis Smith.

Smith and others spent Saturday morning racing to book a team of 20 volunteers on flights bound for Israel as they watched the death toll and number injured on both sides of the conflict roll in, along with reports of Israelis held hostage.

“Our primary mission is just to feed civilians. And so we're going to be feeding both Israelis and Palestinians will feed anybody that needs that. So as these people are taking shelter in bomb shelters and waiting for that all clear, we'll be taking care of those needs and making sure that people have the food that they need,” he said.

Smith said the organization has been prepared to respond to the West Bank for at least two years, primarily for earthquake relief. He said they already have kitchen equipment and trailers on site. The team of volunteers is specifically trained to respond in this high-stakes situation.

“They just feel a deep sense of calling to go and to help and just love for other people,” said Smith.

The team’s prepared for a two-week stay, and a second group of volunteers is already in the queue as they prepare for the unknown as tensions flare.

Those wanting to know more about or donate to the Texas Baptist Men's effort can do so through their website.